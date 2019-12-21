At least one person stabbed after fight on Dayton’s east side

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person was stabbed and two others injured after a fight in a home on Mershon Avenue.

Police were called to a house in the 2100 block of Mershon Avenue at around 1:00 on Saturday afternoon.

Police say that it appears the fight started between a family or friends. All injuries appear to be minor. There is no word on if anyone will be charged.

WDTN has a crew on scene and will bring you updates as they beome available.

