At least one person stabbed after fight on Dayton’s east side

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person was stabbed and two others injured after a fight in a home on Mershon Avenue.
Police were called to a house in the 2100 block of Mershon Avenue at around 1:00 on Saturday afternoon.
Police say that it appears the fight started between a family or friends. All injuries appear to be minor. There is no word on if anyone will be charged.
