Three Injured in Germantown Motorcycle Accident

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN)– Three people are injured after a motorcycle-involved accident on State Route 4 in Germantown.

According to Germantown police, all three were sent to the hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Miami Valley Regional Dispatch says the accident happened around 8:00 p.m. tonight.

Currently, State Route 4 is blocked to traffic at Eby Road.

2 NEWS has a crew on scene and is working to bring you updates.

