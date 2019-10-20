Three Injured in Germantown Motorcycle Accident

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN)– Three people are injured after a motorcycle-involved accident on State Route 4 in Germantown.
According to Germantown police, all three were sent to the hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.
Miami Valley Regional Dispatch says the accident happened around 8:00 p.m. tonight.
Currently, State Route 4 is blocked to traffic at Eby Road.
2 NEWS has a crew on scene and is working to bring you updates.
