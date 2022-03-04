DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton Friday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash on I-75 SB at U.S. 35 happened at 6:45 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the accident, but it is not clear exactly what happened. According to 2 NEWS crews on scene, the crash was on the ramp to get onto U.S. 35.

Dispatchers confirmed that at least one person was taken to the hospital by a medic, but it’s not known the exact number of people injured.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.