DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — At least one person was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Dayton on Thursday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews responded to the area of Siebenthaler Avenue and Riverside Drive around 11 p.m. for a crash.

2 NEWS crews at the scene reported that three vehicles were involved.

Regional Dispatch said that at least one person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

There is no information on what led up to the crash at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.