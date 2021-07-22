3 shot at Jefferson Township nightclub

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the parking lot of the K-9 Club in Jefferson Township early Thursday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the shooting happened at 1:11 a.m. Crews on the scene did not give any information, but our 2 NEWS crew on the scene saw several shell casings in the gravel parking lot.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office later said a 30-year-old woman was found in the parking lot by deputies with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and is listed in critical condition. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies later learned two additional victims arrived at Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wounds. The two men, one 33 and the other 37 years old, were treated and released.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two unidentified men go into an argument that escalated into gunfire in the parking lot of the club. Both men fled the scene before deputies arrived.

This shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. 2NEWS and WDTN.com are working to learn more and will keep you updated when additional information is available.