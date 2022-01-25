DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dayton Tuesday night.

Sergeant Reed with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash happened at 8:35 p.m. on Gettysburg Avenue, north of Fairbanks Avenue.

At least three people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to Dayton Police.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident but details on what happened have not been made known at this time. 2 NEWS crews on scene saw a damaged van in the street. Dayton Police and Fire responded to the scene.