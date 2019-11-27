At least 2 vehicles involved in crash on I-75 in Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – At least two vehicles were involved in a crash on I-75 northbound early Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays in the area.

The crash happened at around 7 am on I-75, north of S.R. 41 in Troy. Left lanes of both I-75 northbound and southbound were blocked as a result.

There is no word on any possible injuries. Ohio State Highway Patrol continue to investigate the crash.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have more details as they become available.

