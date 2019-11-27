Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

At least 2 vehicles involved in crash on I-75 in Troy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
I-75 Troy crash

Crash on I-75 NB in Troy (WDTN Photo/Stacy Worley)

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – At least two vehicles were involved in a crash on I-75 northbound early Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays in the area.

The crash happened at around 7 am on I-75, north of S.R. 41 in Troy. Left lanes of both I-75 northbound and southbound were blocked as a result.

There is no word on any possible injuries. Ohio State Highway Patrol continue to investigate the crash.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have more details as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS