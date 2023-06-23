MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — At least two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Moraine.

According to our 2 NEWS crew at the scene, three vehicles appear to have been involved in the crash. Our crew said a pole is down on the roadway near the intersection of SR 741 and South Dixie Drive.

Moraine Police confirm to 2 NEWS that the crash was a result of a reported pursuit, which is believe to have started around SR 741 and Main Street. Police said they received the call of a crash at 1:37 p.m. to respond.

Traffic in the area is reportedly being diverted, according to our crew at the scene.

2 NEWS is working to learn the extent of injuries and what may have led up to the pursuit.

STAY WITH 2 NEWS AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS.