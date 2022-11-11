Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least two people were taken to the hospital after two cars collided in Northridge on Thursday around 12:45 p.m.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, a blue Mazda sedan was entering North Dixie Drive from a private driveway at the intersection of Madrid Avenue when the driver failed to yield to a GMC truck. The cars collided and authorities were called to the scene.

The occupants of the Mazda were brought to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. The occupants of the truck were treated on the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.