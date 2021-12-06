DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are at the scene of a crash in Dayton Friday

Sergeant Blackwell with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews were called to the crash on Brandt Street just before 9:30 p.m. He said it is possibly a two-car crash.

Blackwell said medics made a transport to Miami Valley Hospital, but it’s not clear how many people were taken. Injuries are also unknown at this time.

2 NEWS crews are on the way to the scene. We will update this developing story as we learn more information.