At least 1 killed in Darke County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person is dead after a crash in Darke County Wednesday afternoon.

Our partners at the Advocate 360 are at the scene, where it appears a box truck and a sedan were involved in a collision in the 300 block of SR-571 eastbound.

The area is shut down until crews can complete their investigation.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS