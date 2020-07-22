At least 1 killed in Darke County crash

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person is dead after a crash in Darke County Wednesday afternoon.
Our partners at the Advocate 360 are at the scene, where it appears a box truck and a sedan were involved in a collision in the 300 block of SR-571 eastbound.
The area is shut down until crews can complete their investigation.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
