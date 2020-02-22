At least 1 killed in crash on I-75 SB in Moraine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person is dead after a crash on I-75 southbound in Moraine.

The accident happened near Mile Marker 48, south of Dryden Road. All lanes of traffic will be shut down in the area until the wreckage can be cleared.

2 NEWS is at the scene, where a semi appears to have been involved.

Moraine Police confirmed that this is a fatal crash, but they could not immediately say how many people were involved or injured.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

Drivers should use caution in the area and expect delays.