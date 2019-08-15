OSP: At least 1 killed in crash on I-70 EB in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person was killed in a crash on I-70 eastbound in Preble County Thursday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS it happened near mile marker 17.

They could not immediately say how many vehicles were involved, if anyone else has been injured, or what may have caused the crash.

The left lane is closed in the area until emergency crews can clear the scene.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

