At least 1 killed in crash, I-75 SB closed

7-30 75 and Stanley fatal crash

(WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person was killed in a crash on I-75 Friday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes at Stanley Avenue around 6:45 Friday morning. The southbound lanes of I-75 were still closed at 8:30 a.m.

Dayton Police posted in its Twitter feed the crash involved a semi and a motorcycle.

Crews are still on the scene investigating the incident. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

