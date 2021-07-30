At least 1 killed in crash, I-75 SB closed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person was killed in a crash on I-75 Friday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes at Stanley Avenue around 6:45 Friday morning. The southbound lanes of I-75 were still closed at 8:30 a.m.

Dayton Police posted in its Twitter feed the crash involved a semi and a motorcycle.

#TRAFFICALERT – I-75 Southbound is CLOSED right now due to a fatal crash involving a semi & a motorcycle. Our Traffic Services Unit is on scene to conduct the investigation.

Please avoid the area & take surface streets. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) July 30, 2021

Crews are still on the scene investigating the incident. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

WDTN.com and 2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information in available.