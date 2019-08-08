Alcohol may be factor in deadly motorcycle crash

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday night.

Officials tell us it happened along Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights just before 9:30 pm.

Police at the scene confirmed with 2 NEWS that the motorcyclist, who appeared to be a male in his 40s, was killed and alcohol is considered to be a factor in the crash.

The driver went left of center before being struck by an oncoming vehicle and thrown from the motorcycle.

He was not wearing a helmet.

A bystander who saw the crash performed CPR until medics arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not yet been released.

