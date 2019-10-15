At least 1 injured in Miami County crash between tractor, SUV

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tractor, SUV crash

(Photo: Mike Ullery/Piqua Daily Call)

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are investigating a serious crash that occurred Monday night on Mowry Road.

Our partners at the Piqua Daily Call report that the accident involved a tractor and an SUV shortly after 8 pm.

The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

It is unclear at this time if anyone else was injured.

No further details are available at this time.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS