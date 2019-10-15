At least 1 injured in Miami County crash between tractor, SUV

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are investigating a serious crash that occurred Monday night on Mowry Road.

Our partners at the Piqua Daily Call report that the accident involved a tractor and an SUV shortly after 8 pm.

The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

It is unclear at this time if anyone else was injured.

No further details are available at this time.

