DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person has been injured in a shooting on Ryburn Avenue in Dayton.

A Sergeant with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired around 3 am on Saturday morning on the 400 block of Ryburn Avenue. At least one person has been injured.

One victim was brought to Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound, Dispatch said. Their condition is currently unknown.

Dispatch said the reason for the shooting is unknown at this time. This incident remains under investigation.