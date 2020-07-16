At least 1 dead after crash in Trotwood

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CAR CRASH GENERIC_101581

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person is dead following a crash in Trotwood Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. in the area of Olive Road and Little Richmond Road.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that several people were injured in the two-vehicle accident and one of the cars was reported to be on fire following the crash. Initial reports indicated that one person was trapped inside one of the cars.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that at least one person was killed.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS