At least 1 dead after crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person is dead following a crash in Trotwood Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. in the area of Olive Road and Little Richmond Road.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that several people were injured in the two-vehicle accident and one of the cars was reported to be on fire following the crash. Initial reports indicated that one person was trapped inside one of the cars.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that at least one person was killed.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.