COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is awarding $3.6 million in grants to Ohio health care facilities – including one in the Miami Valley.

USDA Rural Development Ohio State Director Jonathan McCracken announced Thursday the grants to 10 rural health care organization to help expand critical services.

Brethren Retirement Community in Darke County will receive $630,592 to recover lost revenue due to the pandemic. The facility in Greenville, Ohio provides nursing care, assisted living, independent living, rehabilitation, enhanced memory care, respite care, winter stays and home care, according to the release.

Facilities in the following counties are also getting grants: Adams, Washington, Putnam, Allen and Hancock, Ashtabula, Clermont, Monroe, Holmes and Lorain counties.

“Access to sustainable health care is critical for the health and safety of Ohioans” McCracken said. “Today’s announcement ensures that communities and medical providers have the funding and equipment necessary to provide the highest-quality health care that is essential for the well-being of the residents living in rural Ohio.”

USDA said more awardees of the grants will be announced in the coming weeks and months. For more information, click here.