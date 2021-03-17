Asian community leaders explain the recent rise in racist incidents and how allies can help support

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Stop AAPI Hate has recorded more than 3,800 acts of violence, racism and discrimination against people in the Asian community since March of 2020.

A recent violent incident in Atlanta that claimed the lives of six Asian women has drawn more attention to the recent increase in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI).

Although Atlanta police haven’t named racism as a motivator in the killings, organizations like Stop Asian Hate and Stop AAPI Hate are bringing attention to the conversation surrounding the recent rise in racial incidents.

“It’s been elevated since the pandemic because politicians and other people with great influence have been spreading messages of hate [and] have blamed the Asian community for the coronavirus,” explained Elaine Tso, CEO of Asian Services in Action (ASIA).

In Stop AAPI Hate’s national report of discrimination and racial violence, women were found to be 2.3 times more likely to experience harassment or violence than men. The study also found that Chinese are the largest ethnic group (42.2%) that report experiencing hate.

Elaine Tso says that ASIA offers legal services to Asian Americans and Asian immigrants if they experience violence or discrimination.

“ASIA offers legal services that assist any victims of crime with filing a police report,” said Tso. “We have bilingual and multilingual staff that are able to assist community members if they experience an act of violence.”

ASIA also offers attorneys to accompany victims of violence in the courtroom if needed.

According to Tso, the rise in discriminatory and racist incidents can take a toll on members of the AAPI community.

“Even if you haven’t personally experienced a physical violent attack there’s definitely a mental health component to hearing about these very tragic incidents,” she said.

Tso says the AAPI community could use support from allies and members of other communities to stop the spread of hatred and violence.

“Leaders need to message that this is unacceptable behavior. If you see something happening that you would not want to happen to you you should stand up and do something.”

Stop AAPI Hate is tracking incidents of violence and discrimination. If you have anything to report, click here.

Click here for more information on ASIA and their services.