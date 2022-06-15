DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ashley’s Pastry Shop is celebrating its 40-year anniversary by giving out free cupcakes and gift certificates to customers.

Customers who visit on June 15 will receive a free cupcake and an envelope with a special prize inside while supplies last, said Theresa Hammons, owner of Ashley’s Pastry Shop.

These envelopes will have either a free bakery item or a gift card to a local restaurant.

For four decades, Ashley’s Pastry Shop in Dayton has been serving up handcrafted cakes, cookies, donuts, danishes, muffins, pies and more.

Theresa and Greg Hammons opened the doors of the bakery in 1982 with the goal of bringing delicious treats and sweet memories to Dayton, according to the pastry shop’s website.

Ashley’s Pastry Shop, located at 21 Park Avenue in Oakwood, is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. They accept cash, check, Venmo and PayPal.

For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page or website.