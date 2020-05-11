As retail gets green light to reopen, one Miamisburg business says risk still too great

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine’s “Responsible Restart Ohio” plan continues this week with thousands of businesses preparing to reopen.

While he and the Ohio Department of Health are requiring social distancing, employees to wear masks, and other mandates, one business in downtown Miamisburg said they still don’t feel comfortable yet letting the public in.

Governor DeWine announced retail stores can reopen this week if they follow those strict guidelines. Molly Williams of M & CO on S. Main St. in Miamisburg, said she spent all Monday preparing to reopen on Tuesday.

“I have the floor marked six feet apart so you know where to stand, we are going to limit our occupancy to ten, we are selling masks at cost,” said Williams. “We’re also going to touchless checkout so you won’t have to sign anything.”

But just a few doors down, Willow Rust remains dark inside.

Co-owner, Jenny Andrea, said it’s been tough as the store closed a week before Governor DeWine ordered retail to close, but that it’s been worth it.

“Our daughter has an auto-immune disorder along with some other health issues, so when things started coming out, our biggest concern was to make sure we didn’t bring anything home,” said Andrea.

Willow Rust is a home decor store, but Andrea said their main source of income is their custom made furniture.

This week, Andrea said they are finishing orders that had already been placed and then will accept new commissions. She said this is their process of semi-reopening as they have to make a living, but are very concerned with limiting interactions.

“If people want to see pieces in person, for those types of situations we’re still open to meeting people at the storefront,” said Andrea. “We are going to request that people wear masks when they are in the store.”

Andrea said they have many photos of their furniture and other items on their Facebook page.

She said that’s the best way to contact them with any questions or interest in their furniture pieces.

Andrea said they hope to open the storefront in the beginning of June, but that depends on how May plays out.