As local business reopens, parking enforcement returns in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – If you park in downtown Xenia you will want to keep reading.

The City of Xenia posted on its website parking enforcement will resume Monday, May 11. The City said it has not been strictly enforcing downtown parking during the COVID-19 shut down but that is about to change.

The City said, “Beginning on Monday, May 11, 2020, City of Xenia offices, Greene County offices, and many local businesses are set to re-open. At this time, Xenia Police Division will start monitoring and actively enforcing downtown parking.”

Xenia Police also ask drivers to park in assigned spots or parking lots and warns self-made “official business” placards are not official and will not keep a car from being ticketed.