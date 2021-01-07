As COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, efforts increase to encourage vaccine trust

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID vaccination dashboard, less than 2 percent of Montgomery County’s population has gotten their first dose of the vaccine. To continue efforts along, many are focusing on informing the public to fight misinformation. including at Premier Health.

Dr. Roberto Colon, with Premier Health says they have seen a successful vaccination rollout so far, administering “the majority” of the “initial allotment” given to the healthcare provider two weeks ago.

Colon says there is general acceptance of the vaccine from healthcare workers with direct contact to COVID patients, but there are also some healthcare workers who remain hesitant to receive the vaccine.

“As you look at the totality of healthcare workers in our area, in our state, and really across the country, it has not been 100 percent accepted yet and a lot of that has to do [with]…we’re dealing with a new vaccine,” explained Colon.

Executive director of United Rehabilitation Services (URS), Dennis Grant, says that his staff and clients are also eligible to receive the vaccine because they are in a high risk group for COVID mortality.

However, he has seen some reluctance to receiving the vaccine.

“We do have quite a few staff that are resistant to getting the vaccine which gives me great pause. But we’ve been sharing information and quite a few number of those who were hesitant, have changed their minds and have volunteered to get it,” said Grant.

Adults with disabilities have been established as a group that is highly susceptible to catching COVID and struggling with COVID complications. So Grant says the organization is considering making the vaccine mandatory.

“We’ve consulted with our legal representatives and looked into our policy to make this mandatory if needed,” he said. “But we’re very hopeful that many of our employees will see the light and understand that this is a benefit to them and their families as much as the people we serve.”