‘As close to normal as possible’: Cedarville University announces commencement plans

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedarville University announced its plans for commencement that will honor its graduates from the class of 2020 and 2021.

The university said the ceremonies are being planned with COVID protocols in place that align with the state’s commencement event guidance.

“Because the last year and a half has been so far from the norm, we are planning to make the graduation ceremony as close to normal as possible,” said Dr. Thomas Mach, vice president for academics and chief academic officer. “We are an institution committed to building a godly community that fosters student growth spiritually and academically. Therefore, an in-person ceremony is a fitting conclusion for our community-focused campus.”

A ceremony for members of the class of 2020 and the master’s and doctoral graduates from the class of 2021 will be held on Friday, April 30, at 7 p.m. in the Doden Field House.

The undergraduate class of 2021 will have two ceremonies on Saturday, May 1, in the Doden Field House. The first ceremony at 10 a.m. will celebrate the graduates from business administration, education, engineering and computer science, interdisciplinary studies and nursing.

The second ceremony at 2 p.m. will celebrate graduates from allied health; art, design and theatre; biblical and theological studies; communication; English, literature and modern languages; history and government; music and worship; pharmacy; psychology; science and mathematics; and social work.

For those not able to attend, graduation will be livestreamed at cedarville.edu/CommencementLive.