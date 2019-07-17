Artists team up for annual URS Art Splash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Children and adults at United Rehabilitation Services became artists for the day when the facility hosted its 10th annual Art Splash.

Several local artists volunteered their time to create visual and performance art with children, adults, and seniors.

Organizers say the annual event offers their clients a meaningful experience.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize that whether a child or adult has a disability or not, it’s a great opportunity for them to learn to express themselves, to be able to participate in an activity that really can be transformative for them,” says Dennis Grant, Executive Director for URS.

The Art Splash kicks off several events to benefit the 16th annual Rubber Duck Regatta on Saturday, September 14.

