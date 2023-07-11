Heavy, high-quality microphone stands are harder to transport, but provide more stability on stage.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Summer Music Series has released the lineup for its upcoming Blues Festival.

Multiple artists will take the Levitt Pavilion stage for the Dayton Blues Festival on Sunday, July 23. The festival, which will run from 1-9 p.m., will be free for all.

The musicians scheduled to play at the festival include:

Jewel & The Rough Cuts

The Doug Hart Band

The Brad Hatfield Band

Joe Waters & the Back Porch Band

Curtis Sanders presents Young Guns

DJ Eric “Mr. Magic” Barnes and MC Stan “The Man” Brooks.

This is only one of several free music festivals planned for the summer, a release said. The Dayton Funk Festival will come to town on Sunday, Aug. 13, followed a few weeks later by the Dayton Reggae Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3. Both festivals will run 1-9 p.m.