Artemis Center offers support for domestic violence survivors during stay at home order

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Artemis Center in Dayton is offering support and resources to those who may find themselves in a domestic violence situation while Ohio’s stay at home order is in place.

While the order was implemented to keep everyone safe, in some cases, staying home in itself is not a safe option for everyone.

The order’s first item states, “Individuals whose residences are unsafe or become unsafe, such as victims of domestic violence are permitted and urged to leave their homes and stay in a safe alternate location.”

“A large component of what happens in abuse is isolation,” said Executive Director Jane Keiffer. “Now more than ever, we have our survivors being isolated without a lot of resources and support.”

She encourages citizens to check in on their loved ones if they feel they may be in a domestic violence situation. Survivors may not be able to call the hotline themselves if their abusers are constantly at home with them at all times during the pandemic.

Those who need help or know someone who may be in need of help should call the Artemis Center hotline at 937-461-HELP (4357).