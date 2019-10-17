Artemis Center holds benefit breakfast

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Artemis Center held its 17th annual Breaking the Cycle fundraising breakfast in Dayton.

The money donated during the breakfast will go directly to the center to help provide services to domestic violence survivors and their children.

Organizers say the breakfast is a great way for people to get involved and learn more about the organization.

“Sometimes it’s hard to talk about domestic violence, so, we can invite people in who may not know about us or know about or services and they can learn more,” said Jane Keiffer, Executive Director of the Artemis Center.

After the breakfast, speakers shared their experiences and educated the community about domestic violence.

