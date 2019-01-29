Art teacher nominated for Teacher of the Year

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville Board of Education recognized Matt Szozda Monday night as their 2019 Teacher of the Year.

He has taught art at Cline Elementary for the last eight years.

“It makes me feel really good to get recognized for the hard work you do in a great district, so all-in-all, I feel very good that they’ve come to recognize the things that I do,” he says.

Next up for Mr. Szozda is the state competition where he will be one of 11 competitors in the running for Ohio’s Teacher of the Year.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.