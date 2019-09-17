Art exhibit showcases icons of UD basketball

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Legends of the University of Dayton basketball scene have been commemorated on canvas and put on display for fans to see.

The Dayton Society of Artists (DSA) is currently running the exhibit Icons of UD Basketball out of their gallery until October 12, 2019.

Once the art has left the gallery, prints of the art will be sold through the UD bookstore in anticipation of the upcoming basketball season.

The exhibit commemorates five individuals who were a part of the UD basketball scene. The individuals being highlighted are players as well as announcers and band leaders.

The players include Morris T. Howard, Nate Green, and Keith Waleskowski. The gallery also highlights former player turned long-running announcer Arlen “Bucky” Bockhorn.

Art depicting pep band leader and fan favorite Dr. Willie Morris is included in the gallery as well.

The Dayton Society of Artist is located at St. Anne’s Hill near downtown Dayton.

According to gallery director Amanda Grieve, the organization is designed to serve artists and provide the community with a space to discover local artists. Although not every piece of art in the space was created in Dayton, the organization does put an emphasis on local artists and art created in Dayton.

Of the six pieces on display for the Icons of UD Basketball, three were created by local artists, while two others were created by a University of Dayton alumni.

The artists were selected after submitting their ideas and takes on the pieces. The subjects of the paintings were pre-selected and the DSA sent out requests for submissions. Artists from around the country sent in entries to be considered.

The organization reserves a section of their building as a Project Space, designed to be a flexible area that can be used to highlight individual projects such as Icons of UD Basketball.

The gallery hopes that by highlighting these individuals, they may be able to attract a new crowd of spectators.

In the WDTN.com Web Exclusive below, Amanda Grieve explains the art being highlighted in the gallery and some of the history behind the pieces:

“[We thought] if we could pull in UD Basketball,” said Grieve, “which is huge in the region, maybe that would pull in people who normally wouldn’t step into an art gallery.”

The gallery worked with local businessman and investor Tom Vogel to bring the gallery to life. Vogel said he worked with the University to decide which individuals should be highlighted and how best to represent the team.

“The important thing is we have combined the excellence of art with the excellence of UD basketball,” Vogel said.

Vogel and the DSA said that this gallery is the first of multiple galleries planned in the future.

“This is what we consider to be phase one of this,” said Vogel. “We hope to have many more phases in the future where we bring in other iconic players or iconic moments of the team.”

Contact The Dayton Society of Artists for gallery hours and more information.

