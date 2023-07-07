CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Pieces of artwork created by a local couple will be on display for the public to view.

Artists Jim and Margie McCullough have artwork will be on display throughout the month of July at the police department, located at 155 W. Spring Valley Road in Centerville. A reception for the couple’s artwork on Monday, July 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Centerville Police Department Art Gallery.

The McCullough’s have long-spanned careers in the art field.

Jim began his career with art when he went to the School of the Dayton Art Institute from 1965 to 1969, the city of Centerville says.

“My dad was a career army officer. We moved around a lot. We lived in Athens, Greece, for four years. This had a large impact on my life,” Jim said. “The rich history and wonderful combination of mountains and sea along with textural surfaces forged my beginnings as an artist.”

Margie worked in numerous art jobs, including at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Rosewood Arts Center, K-12 Gallery and We Care Arts.

“Combining interest is what works best for me from an artistic point of view,” Margie said. “Travel and photography go hand-in-hand. When I travel, everything is fresh. I see everything with a new eye. When something is new, imagination is free to be.”

The artwork will be visible for any member of the public to view 24 hours a day.