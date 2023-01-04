Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several new exhibits are coming to the Dayton Art Institute during the upcoming exhibition season this year.

According to the museum, three exhibits will display work from a variety of cultures and time periods for patrons to explore.

Chief Curator Jerry Smith said these exhibits are some of the largest exhibits the DAI has hosted in a while.

“We are thrilled to be able to take our guests on a journey next season with artists from around the world”, said Michael R. Roediger, Director & CEO.

From February 18 until May 21, you can see New Beginnings: An American Story of Romantics and Modernists in the West. According to the release, this exhibit focuses on works from the American Southwest from the 1910’s through the 1940’s. It features over 150 paintings, prints, sculptures, and photographs and gives viewers “a fresh perspective of the evolution of art in America, from the era of Romanticism to Modernism.”

During the summer, Washi Transformed: New Expressions in Japanese Paper will be on display alongside Born of Fire: Contemporary Japanese Women Ceramic Artists. This exhibit is open from June 24 until September 17 and displays both the artistic potential of Washi, traditional Japanese paper and a selection of ceramic work by several Japanese woman artists.

Finally, from October 21 until January 14, you can explore Toulouse-Lautrec: The Birth of Modern Paris. This exhibit features more than 200 works by the artist Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. According to the release, he is known for his paintings of cabarets, theaters, dance halls and more in 19th-century Paris.

To plan your next visit to the Dayton Art Institute, visit the website here.