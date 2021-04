DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Fire Department’s arson team is headed to a vacant house fire on Forest Avenue.

The fire started sometime Thursday afternoon, crews managed to extinguish it by 3:30 p.m. The home was abandoned at the time of the fire, so no one was injured during the blaze.

Currently, fire officials believe arson was the cause of the fire and plan to investigate further.

