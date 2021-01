DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department says arson is suspected in a house fire Monday morning.

Authorities said one person was arrested on scene as crews continue to battle flames at the home on East 2nd Street.

Two people were inside the home but jumped off of a second-story balcony before crews arrived.

Both people were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.