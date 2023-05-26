DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fire broke out behind a Springfield Dollar General.

Just after midnight on Friday, May 26, fire crews were called to the Dollar General on the 1200 block of Sunset Avenue in Springfield on reports of fire coming from behind the building. Crews quickly took out the blaze, putting it out within approximately 15 minutes of arriving on the scene.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office was called to make an arson report, authorities said. It is unknown how much, if any damage was dealt to the store building. This incident remains under investigation.