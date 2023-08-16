DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Clark County house fire has been ruled arson, and investigators are seeking help from the public to identify those responsible.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, just after 6 p.m., the German Township Fire Department responded to a fire at 33 Center Street in Tremont City.

Investigators with the Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau confirmed the house was vacant and have ruled the fire arson in their ongoing investigation, according to a release from the Ohio Department of Commerce.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fire, the release states.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.