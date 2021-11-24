MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — After a year off due to the pandemic, Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. is relaunching the ArriveSafe program for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend with support from the Heidelberg Distributing Company.

The ArriveSafe program started in 2007. Since then, the program has given over 8,000 free rides. This year the program is partnering with Uber.

The program will work the same as in past years – those who have been celebrating with alcohol can call (937) 449-9999 and give the operator their name, a cellphone number, and their pick-up and drop-off locations. The operator will dispatch an Uber driver to get them home safely. A fare of up to $50 is covered by the program.

Prosecutor Heck said, “People are gathering again and celebrating the holidays with their family and friends. Recently it has been reported that there has been a marked increase in traffic crashes in the area for several reasons, including impaired and distracted drivers. There is simply no excuse for driving while impaired this Thanksgiving weekend. Either have a sober designated driver or call ArriveSafe to get you home safely.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Thanksgiving holiday has become one of the deadliest on the roads. Officials said this popular drinking day, which is also known as “Black Out Wednesday,” should be celebrated responsibly.

“There has been a report recently by law enforcement about the increased number in traffic crashes, and even death. We want to make sure programs like ArriveSafe will eliminate that,” Heck said.

ArriveSafe will be offering free rides home for Montgomery County residents from 6:00

p.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021, through 6:00 a.m. Sunday, November 28, 2021.