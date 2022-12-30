Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The ArriveSafe program is offering free Uber rides to deter impaired driving on New Year’s Eve.

Free Uber rides will be available for Montgomery County residents from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 through 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2 through the ArriveSafe program.

Those in need of a ride home can scan the following QR code which will add a voucher to their Uber account. The QR code is also available here.

Since the program started in 2007, nearly 8,600 free rides have been given, said Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck. He also noted that there were no fatal crashes over the 2022 Thanksgiving weekend.

“I am happy to announce that over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there were no fatal traffic crashes in Montgomery County,” said Heck. “In large part because so many in our community made the smart choice and did not get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol and instead used ArriveSafe. I am proud to announce that 189 people got home safely by getting a free Uber ride home.”