DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County’s ArriveSafe program provided over 2,800 rides over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday weekends.

According to Uber, 783 rides were provided through the program over Christmas weekend. Over New Year’s weekend, the ArriveSafe program provided 2,043 rides.

ArriveSafe is an initiative of the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, which offers free Uber rides on major holidays when people might need a safe ride home. Holidays include St. Patrick’s Day, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and more.

Residents in Montgomery County can redeem the free rides by scanning a QR code shared by the Prosecutor’s Office during the holiday. The QR code changes with each holiday, so be on the look out for the next voucher opportunity.

“It’s never been easier to make the smart decision,” said Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. “Have a sober designated driver, or use ArriveSafe and get a free Uber ride home safely.”

Since the program’s inception in 2007, ArriveSafe has provided 14,413 rides for Montgomery County residents to date.