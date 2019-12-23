ArriveSafe program launched to save lives during holidays

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is once again launching its ArriveSafe campaign for the holidays, teaming up with AAA and Heidelberg Distributors to cut down on drunk driving crashes and fatalities this season.

The ArriveSafe program started in 2007 after an assistant prosecutor was nearly killed after she was hit by an impaired driver. Since then, the program has given nearly 7,500 free cab rides.

“If you think you’ve had too much to drink, don’t drive. Don’t question it,” warns Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.

The prosecutor’s office says during the Christmas and New Year holiday, the chance of being involved in an accident involving an impaired driver is about 34% higher than any other time of the year. Forty percent of traffic deaths during this period involve drunk drivers.

“A designated driver — ArriveSafe is your best option for Montgomery County residents,” says AAA Senior Specialist Kara Hitchens.

“I’ve received calls from a number of different people who have said, you know, ‘We were out partying, and we didn’t have a way home, and we actually called ArriveSafe. We never thought we’d have to call ArriveSafe’,” says Heck.

For people who live in Montgomery County, if you’ve had too much to drink, a cab will take you home for free. A fare of up to $50 is covered by the program. You can call 937-449-9999 to get a ride.

The program is funded by AAA, Heidelberg Distributing Company and forfeited money collected from drug offenders.

“Do you want to enjoy Christmas? Because you’re not going to go home if you’re impaired in Santa Claus’ sleigh. You’re going to go to jail handcuffed in the backseat of a cruiser,” states Heck.

Free cab rides will be offered from noon on Christmas Eve until 6 a.m. Dec. 26, and again from noon on New Year’s Eve through 6 a.m. January 2.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.