ArriveSafe offers free rides home this New Year’s Eve

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Don’t forget to figure out a safe way home as you head out for your New Year’s Eve plans! Neighbors in Montgomery County can get a free ride home tonight through the Prosecutor’s Office ArriveSafe program.
Officials started the program as a way to cut down on drunk driving crashes.
Call 937-449-9999 to catch a free cab rude up to a $50 fare. Residents can take advantage of the program through 6 am on January 1.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.