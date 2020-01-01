ArriveSafe offers free rides home this New Year’s Eve

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Don’t forget to figure out a safe way home as you head out for your New Year’s Eve plans! Neighbors in Montgomery County can get a free ride home tonight through the Prosecutor’s Office ArriveSafe program.

Officials started the program as a way to cut down on drunk driving crashes.

Call 937-449-9999 to catch a free cab rude up to a $50 fare. Residents can take advantage of the program through 6 am on January 1.

