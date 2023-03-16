DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County is once again opening the ArriveSafe program to make sure partygoers can get home safely after drinking for St. Patrick’s Day.

Prosecutor Mat Heck said, “Dayton is known for hosting the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the state, and St. Patrick’s Day is reportedly the number one holiday for consuming beer. We are asking those who will be celebrating the holiday to do so responsibly and not get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.”

According to a release, the ArriveSafe program will offer a free Uber ride home for Montgomery County residents from 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 until 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 19. The program provides vouchers for rides up to $30 value. To request a voucher, residents can simply scan the QR code below to add the voucher.

“We’re going to make sure that anybody who needs a ride home is going to get a ride home, so if they’re impaired, we’re going to get you home no matter where it is,” Mat Heck explained. “The voucher is good for anywhere in Montgomery County and we’ve gone through that to make sure that anybody that’s anywhere in Mongomery county gets home anywhere in Montgomery County.”

The last time the Arrive Safe Program was used, Heck said that people were taking the vouchers but not using them, which left many people who needed them without. This year, Heck said they have added enough vouchers for everyone.

“There will be a voucher for everybody,” Heck said. “And if anybody doesn’t get a voucher, Greg Flanagan, my administrative assistant, will pick them up personally and take them home – not a problem.”