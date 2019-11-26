Arrive Safe offers free holiday rides

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery Prosecutor Mat Heck says more than 7,000 rides have been offered through the Arrive Safe program, with the Prosecutor’s Office saying there is no excuse to drive impaired.

Heck said after a night of drinking, drivers have two options.

“Do you want to go home in the backseat of a cab, warm? Get home safely? Or do you want to go to jail?” Heck said.

This year, he’s once again offer Arrive Safe, a free taxi service for the holiday. The idea came in 2007 when his assistant prosecutor was involved in a crash.

“She was driving and this car came across four lanes of traffic and struck her head on. She was unconscious. Her husband was unconscious,” Heck said.

Arrive Safe runs from 6 p.m. on Wednesday to 6 a.m. Sunday. Montgomery County residents can get a cab ride up to a $50 fare. Dialing 937-449-9999 will get you connected.

“It’s a huge holiday. Friends and family come back. We want everyone to enjoy the holidays and enjoy a beverage, their favorite beverage of choice but the biggest thing is call the number and get home safe,” said Susan Kneidl with Heidelberg Distributing.

The program is funded thanks to help from Heidelberg Distributing and AAA along with forfeited money collected from drug offenders.

“If we can keep one impaired driver off of the roadway, I feel like we’re making a difference for the community and saving people’s lives,” Heck said.

You can expect to see it again for Christmas.

