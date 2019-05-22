Arrest warrants issued for suspects who assaulted, robbed Springcreek Twp. teen Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. PHOTO: Miami County Sheriff's Office [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Miami County Sheriff's Office [ + - ]

SPRINGCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Arrest warrants have been issued for two men accused of assaulting and robbing a teen last month.

On April 22, 2019, Miami County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a robbery that occurred in the 100 block of Garby Road in Springcreek Township.

A 16-year-old victim told police that a black sedan with tinted windows pulled up outside a residence he was visiting. The driver got out of the car and blocked the victim’s path while the passenger got out with his hands behind his back.

The passenger then asked the teen if he had any money. When the victim told the suspect he had no money, the suspect pulled his arm from behind his back and showed what appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol.

The passenger then demanded that the victim empty his pockets.

When the teen tried to walk away, he was struck in the face. He fell to the ground and both suspects began to hit him in the face multiple times.

The male suspects then fled in the car.

Investigation revealed the front seat passenger to allegedly be Jammell Antonio Hicks, Jr.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Hicks, charging him with aggravated robbery and assault.

Police say he could possibly be in the Dayton area.

The driver has been identified as Emerson J. Winfield IV, who has an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery and non-support.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 937-440-3990 or through their website.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.