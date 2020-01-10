Live Now
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of fleeing from Huber Heights police

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for having weapons while on probation and aggravated menacing.

Authorities say David Wilson Jr. was pulled over by Huber Heights police last February. Officers say he had a gun in his hand.

Wilson proceeded to throw the gun on the ground before fleeing from police.

A warrant has been issued for Wilson’s arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

