Arrest made in March Kettering murder investigation

Local News

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police said on its Twitter feed Thursday an arrest has been made in the investigation into the murder of Barton Wilson.

Barton Wilson, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 2500 block of Wilmington Pike in March. Police at the time called the death suspicious.

In a Tweet, Kettering Police said search warrants were served in Dayton and Trotwood Wednesday. A 37-year-old man was arrested and police say formal charges are expected later Thursday.

