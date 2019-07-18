Arrest made in long-term drug trafficking investigation in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – An arrest was made Wednesday as a result of a long-term drug trafficking investigation conducted by the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force, the task force announced Thursday.

A man was arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail on possession of drugs charges. Additional charges are being reviewed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force conducted a raid at a residence in the 4800 block of Biddison Ave. in Trotwood. Detectives discovered and recovered a large quantity of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and a firearm as a result of the execution of the search warrant.

