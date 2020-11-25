Arrest made in long-term drug trafficking investigation in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task arrested a man on Tuesday as a result of a long-term drug trafficking investigation. 

The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task conducted a raid at a residence in the 500 block of Gramont Avenue on Tuesday. During the search, task force detectives recovered large quantities of fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl pills, money and a firearm. 

The task force said the man was placed in the Montgomery County Jail on possession of drug charges.

