Arrest made in Dennis Intermediate attempted shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An arrest has been made in the attempted shooting at a Richmond School in Dec. 2018 that resulted in the teen suspect taking his own life.

Indiana State Police say that the teen’s mother, 43-year-old Mary York, of Winchester, turned herself in Tuesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest. York is charged with one count of Level 5 felony dangerous control of a child, five counts of Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent, and one misdemeanor count of criminal recklessness.

York was booked into the Wayne County Jail.

On Dec. 14, 2018, an armed teen was reported to possibly be going to Dennis Intermediate School to commit an act of violence. The teen suspect shot out the glass in a side door to enter the building. The teen committed suicide after being surrounded by police in a stairwell.

An investigation was completed in mid-January 2019 and a supplemental investigation was completed in Sept. at the Wayne County Prosecutor’s request.

